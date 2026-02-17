San Luis Obispo Police investigating suspicious death as potential homicide

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo Police are investigating a suspicious death as a potential homicide after further analysis.

SLOPD officers found Veronica Beatrice Baro, 50, a transient woman in the city, dead in a homeless encampment Feb. 12 near San Luis Obispo Creek behind the Chevron at Calle Joaquin and Los Osos Valley Road.

SLOPD found Baro's body at an advanced stage of decomposition and secured the area before SLO County Sheriff's and Coroner's Office took over the investigation.

Baro's exact cause of death is pending autopsy results and her death is considered suspicious during a pending homicide investigation, according to the SLOPD.

The investigation remains active and those with more information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at the following number.