Four injured after crash at Patterson offramp in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – A truck crashed and injured all four people inside at the Patterson Ave. off-ramp in Goleta just after 2:00 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two adults and two minors all had moderate to severe injuries following the crash that required them to be taken to Cottage Hospital via ambulance, according to the SBCFD.

The off-ramp remains closed as of 3:40 p.m. Monday and motorists should expect delays or use alternate routes, according to the SBCFD.