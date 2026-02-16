Skip to Content
Top Stories

Four injured after crash at Patterson offramp in Goleta

SBCFD
By
New
today at 3:33 pm
Published 3:42 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – A truck crashed and injured all four people inside at the Patterson Ave. off-ramp in Goleta just after 2:00 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two adults and two minors all had moderate to severe injuries following the crash that required them to be taken to Cottage Hospital via ambulance, according to the SBCFD.

The off-ramp remains closed as of 3:40 p.m. Monday and motorists should expect delays or use alternate routes, according to the SBCFD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.