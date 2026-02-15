Two critically injured after plane crash in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – Ventura County Fire, Oxnard Fire and Ventura County Sheriff's Office helped two people in critical condition after a plane crash in Camarillo just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

Fire crews helped the two people from the plane after it crashed into a drainage near the area of Carmen Drive and Lucero Street, according to the VCFD.

The plane did not hit any buildings in the area and firefighters remained on scene to help monitor the situation, according to the VCFD.

The VCFD also mentioned notifications being made to the FAA.