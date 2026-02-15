Three arrested on Valentine’s Day in Santa Maria for DUI

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested four people on Valentine's Day, three of which for driving under the influence and the other for evading police.

Santa Maria Police noticed two drivers in car crashes, the first being a hit-and-run at 9:00 p.m. on the 1700 block of South Broadway and the second at 9:20 p.m. at 606 N. Conception.

The third driver drove on the wrong side of the road near Battles Road and Broadway just before 9:50 p.m., according to the SMPD.

The first driver had an outstanding DUI warrant and, alongside the third driver, blew twice the legal limit of alcohol from a breathalyzer test, according to the SMPD.

All three people received DUI and unlicensed driver charges and SMPD officers booked all three into the Santa Barbara County Jail.