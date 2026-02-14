Woman dead after car crash in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. (KEYT) – First responders, including the Atascadero Police Department, helped in a multi-car crash where a woman died at 3:00 p.m. Thursday at the 9000 block of El Camino Real.

One person needed extrication after being trapped from initial reports, and the APD noticed an overturned sedan on its roof, plus a pickup truck positioned in an embankment.

First responders helped the sedan driver from the car and got them to a hospital for major injuries and the woman died at the scene, according to the APD.

The southbound lanes of El Camino Real closed for several hours for an investigation and reopened just before 10:30 p.m. after taking photos, measurements and evidence collection, according to the APD.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it is unknown whether or not alcohol or drugs were factors in the incident, according to the APD.

Witnesses of the crash are encouraged to contact the APD if they have more information.