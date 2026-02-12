Skip to Content
“The Last Puestero” makes U.S. premiere at SBIFF

By
today at 4:30 am
Published 4:36 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues with great films and documentaries.

The Morning News was joined by Belle Casares to talk about her short documentary profile The Last Puestero, which made its U.S. premiere on February 11th.

The film tells the story of Adonai Jara, a gaucho who spends days alone in a remote Patagonian ranch outpost, protecting cattle from pumas and poachers. A painful reality hits and shows how times are changing.

Two encore screenings will be held at the Film Center on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. and again on Friday, Feb. 13 at 5:40 p.m.

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

