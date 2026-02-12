San Luis Obispo man arrested for narcotics possession for sale

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo Police arrested a 65-year-old man in possession of narcotics for sale at the 900 block of Monterey Street on January 6.

SLOPD officers contacted the man at his home and searched the residence for narcotics after he had probation terms for prior narcotics-related arrests.

SLOPD officers found a pound of methamphetamine, plastic bags, a digital scale and other items known for narcotics sales and narcotics use.

SLOPD officers then arrested and booked the man into the County Jail under the following felony charges: