Three Ventura teens arrested after attempted murder

today at 2:49 pm
Published 3:04 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Ventura Police arrested three local 16-year-olds Monday morning for their roles in an attempted murder last month near Seaward Avenue and Pierpoint Boulevard.

All three teens and the victim attended a gathering when the three threatened the victim at gunpoint, according to the VPD.

The victim escaped and told VPD officers about the incident after one of the suspects shot a gun towards them, according to the VPD.

VPD officers found evidence of the shooting and identified the three suspects. Ventura County Sheriff's Office and Oxnard SWAT Teams helped the VPD SWAT team in their search.

VPD officers booked a 16-year-old girl on the following charges:

  • attempted murder
  • robbery
  • assault with a deadly weapon
  • false imprisonment
  • conspiracy to commit a crime
  • minor in possession of a firearm
  • criminal gang enhancement

Two other 16-year-old Ventura boys received bookings on the following charges:

  • robbery
  • assault with a deadly weapon
  • false imprisonment
  • conspiracy to commit a crime
  • criminal gang enhancement

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the VPD at the following number.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

