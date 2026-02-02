Skip to Content
Goleta family seeks support after mother found dead

By
today at 6:07 pm
Published 6:19 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – A Goleta family is seeking support after their mother was found dead in the Santa Clara River near Saticoy on January 23.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call about a body in the Santa Clara River, where they later found and identified Kaylynn Herrera, a 30-year-old Goleta mother, according to the VC Star.

The VCSO air unit took Herrera's body to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office where they later identified her, according to the VC Star.

Herrera's family now seeks financial support to cover funeral costs and further help of her children. A link to the family's GoFundMe page can be found here.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12.

