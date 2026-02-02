Ernestine Ygnacio-De Soto, Chumash elder, passes away at age 87

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Ernestine Ygnacio-De Soto, Chumash elder and beloved community member, passed away at age 87, according to her family.

Ygnacio-De Soto, the Fiesta Grand Marshal of 2023, dedicated much of her life in Santa Barbara to providing information on the Barbañero Chumash.

This includes donations to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, a children's book on the Barbañero Chumash culture and a documentary called "6 Generations" on her family's history.

Ygnacio Soto's mother, Mary Yee, was the last first-language speaker of the Barbañero Chumash, eventually raising five children of her own.

A memorial will be set at the Old Mission on Feb. 10, starting at 9:00 a.m., leading into the afternoon for any community member who wishes to attend.