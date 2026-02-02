Angel Ramos Ramirez convicted for 2022 gang-related murder & assault

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – A San Luis Obispo County jury found Angel Ramos Ramirez, 31, guilty of second-degree murder against Daniel Diaz, according to the SLO County DA's Office.

The jury also found that Ramos Ramirez committed the murder for the Santa Maria-based West Park criminal street gang and that he used a knife in the killing, according to the SLOCDAO.

Ramos Ramirez stabbed Diaz 10 times in Oceano in the early morning hours on June 4, 2022, according to the SLOCDAO.

Ramos Ramirez also had a previous conviction for criminal threats for the benefit of the same West Park gang dating back to 2016, qualifying as a strike under state law, according to the SLOCDAO.

Ramos Ramirez also used a knife on a juvenile victim during a Jan. 29 assault this year, another case where a judge found him guilty, according to the SLOCDAO.

The court tried Ramos Ramirez for the murder first, but both crimes used a knife and were charged in the same complaint, according to the SLOCDAO.

Evidence found that Ramos Ramirez caused great bodily injury after he stabbed a teenager during a party in Nipomo on Sept. 4, 2021, nine months before he murdered Diaz, according to the SLOCDAO.

Ramos Ramirez is scheduled for sentencing on April 28 later this year where he faces a maximum sentence of 41 years to life in state prison, according to the SLOCDAO.