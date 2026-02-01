Santa Maria police arrest teen for firearm violations
SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested a 17-year-old for firearm violations just past midnight Sunday.
The teenager revealed a loaded gun when he lifted his shirt after officers arrived at reports of an armed man at the 400 block of East Mill Street, according to the SMPD.
SMPD officers found the teen in the backyard with the gun and arrested him for firearm violations before taking him to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria.