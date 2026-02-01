Skip to Content
Top Stories

Santa Maria police arrest teen for firearm violations

SMPD
By
today at 1:39 pm
Published 2:06 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested a 17-year-old for firearm violations just past midnight Sunday.

The teenager revealed a loaded gun when he lifted his shirt after officers arrived at reports of an armed man at the 400 block of East Mill Street, according to the SMPD.

SMPD officers found the teen in the backyard with the gun and arrested him for firearm violations before taking him to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.