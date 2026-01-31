Man dead after car crash on Highway 101

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 39-year-old man died in a car crash on Highway 101 north of Ventura Road, according to the Ventura CHP.

The crash involved two other people: a 62-year-old Santa Maria woman in a 2023 Ford and a 37-year-old El Monte woman in a 2025 Mercedes, according to the CHP.

The 39-year-old drove the wrong way in his 2012 Volkswagen before he crashed into both the Ford and Mercedes, according to the CHP.

The man died from major injuries suffered in the crash, the 62-year-old had minor injuries, and the 37-year old was not injured, according to the CHP.

It's unknown why the man drove the wrong way or if alcohol or drugs played factors in the crash, according to the CHP.

The crash shut down the highway on its southbound lanes until 8:30 a.m., though the cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the CHP.

Those with more information on the crash are asked to contact the Ventura CHP.