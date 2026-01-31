Camarillo Police investigating homicide on Walker Avenue Saturday

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – Camarillo Police are investigating a homicide on Walker Ave. that happened Saturday just before noon, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

First responders noticed a 48-year-old Camarillo man suffering from gunshot wounds before they took life-saving measures, according to the VCSO.

The Camarillo man died from his injuries at the scene, and police found the suspect's car before starting a vehicle pursuit, according to the VCSO.

Police chased the suspect's car southbound on Highway 101 before losing track of him due to speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to the VCSO.

Los Angeles Police helped in the car chase and found the suspect's car on the 405 freeway before the vehicle yielded, according to the VCSO.

Police later found that the suspect had taken his own life after he yielded, according to the VCSO.

If you or a loved one is experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact the national crisis lifeline at 988.