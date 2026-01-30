Ventura County Fire crews help deliver baby on Highway 23

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – Firefighters from the Ventura County Fire Department helped deliver a baby just before 10:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 23 near the Olsen Road offramp.

VCFD crews noticed the mother in the driver's seat going into labor before they helped her to an ambulance to the hospital.

Several fire engines and CHP helped to block off traffic for safe transport from a gurney to the ambulance, according to the VCFD.

VCFD fire crews wound up delivering the baby while the ambulance continued driving on the freeway.

The baby, named Andres, was born without complications, and both he and the mother made it to the hospital safely, according to the VCFD.

VCFD crews later visited the family in the hospital with flowers and congratulatory messages to the family.