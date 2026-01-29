Three arrested after suspicious activity at Home Depot in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies arrested three men at 1:00 p.m. Thursday after suspicious activity prompted a concerned customer call at the Home Depot in Goleta.

Two of the men, 26 and 37, wore ski masks and dropped off the third man, 46, who entered the store before SBCSO deputies contacted the men in the car.

Both men in the car did not cooperate and SBCSO deputies removed the 37-year-old Los Angeles man from the vehicle.

The 26-year-old Santa Barbara man moved to hide a gun in his lap before officers held him at gunpoint until the loaded firearm was safely secured, according to the SBCSO.

SBCSO deputies found the 37-year-old with fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in his possession and found the 26-year-old with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and items consistent with drug sales.

SBCSO deputies also detained the 46-year-old Summerland man inside the Home Depot and found him in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

The 26-year-old is being held on $50,000 bail at the Main Jail for misdemeanor drug charges and the following felonies:

carrying a loaded firearm

possession of a controlled substance

transportation of a controlled substance

possession of a controlled substance for sale

possession of a controlled substance while armed

possession of a firearm as a prohibited person

The other two men were booked for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia possession charges before their release, according to the SBCSO.