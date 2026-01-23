Skip to Content
One dead, two others hurt from car crash in Camarillo

KEYT
By
today at 8:19 pm
Published 8:32 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – One man died and two other people needed medical attention after a crash in Camarillo near Adolfo Road and Calleguas Creek just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The single car involved crashed into a light pole then into a tree before medical personnel treated a teenage girl for her injuries and another 37-year-old man for his own injuries, according to the VCSO.

The 37-year-old who had major injuries, sadly died from his ailments on Friday after the initial crash on Jan. 21, according to the VCSO.

Next of kin notification is pending by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. Those who saw the crash are asked to contact the following number.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

