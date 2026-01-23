Incarcerated man ruled dead after found unresponsive in cell

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 65-year-old incarcerated man, held for elder abuse charges, died after being found unresponsive in his cell Thursday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Custody staff did normal 15-minute interval checks when the man did not respond from his single cell around 4:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the SBCSO.

Firefighters and medics took the man to a local area hospital, where he suffered cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated, according to the SBCSO.

First responders ruled the man dead at the hospital just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday and a preliminary investigation indicates natural causes as the result, according to the SBCSO.

The man's next court hearing was scheduled for Feb. 11, and a full death investigation is underway for an official cause and manner of death, according to the SBCSO.