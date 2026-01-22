Skip to Content
Lompoc Police search for two Ulta Beauty thieves

Lompoc Police Department
By
today at 3:49 pm
Published 3:57 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – The Lompoc Police Department is looking for two thieves of an Ulta Beauty store after they stole $1,100 worth of merchandise on Jan. 14.

One thief wore a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt, jeans ripped at the knees and sandals, holding onto a white purse, according to the LPD.

The second wore a gray shirt with the words "NEW YORK" across the chest and also had a white handbag with a brown handle, according to the LPD.

Both women now have shoplifting charges against them, and those with information can submit anonymous tips to the LPD.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

