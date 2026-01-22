A Home Run for Homelessness: SB ACT To Resume Operating FARO Center

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Multiple complaints were levied against SB ACT for alleged mismanagement of the FARO Center.



Neighbors on the 600 block of Chapala Street complained about individuals urinating, yelling, and trespassing.



Over the summer the city changed the site to a month-to-month lease, and changed it from a walk-in center to appointment only,



“So far with the appointment only model, we have been consistent with the clients who are able to receive the service. It might be more work on SB ACT’s end in managing that. But as far as my consultations being offered to community members, they remain consistent,” said Attorney Joseph Doherty.

Though the impacts have not been felt in terms of the number of people accessing free legal aid, the changes have significantly lessened the amount of foot traffic to the center.



“When it was a drop in center, we were seeing about 55 clients a day right now on average. Now we're only seeing about 25 clients a day. That being said, those 25 clients are being served really well,” said SB ACT Executive Director Rich Sander.

The city also asked for new proposals to run the center, and in December appeared ready to go forward with City Net.



But the decision was delayed in order to have public input.



As of right now, the FARO center does not appear on the City Council's agenda for January.



SB ACT says it will continue operating the FARO center under the existing month-to-month sublease.



“If we've made it through this past year with all those growing pains and understanding things that we could do differently or better or work to make the place not only inside but outside better. Like without those pressures, I'm really excited for this coming year,” said Sander.

