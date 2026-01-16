Skip to Content
One injured after car crashed into bus in Solvang; investigation ongoing as possible hit & run

Julia Di Sieno
today at 5:27 pm
Published 5:38 pm

SOLVANG, Calif. (KEYT) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a car crashing into a bus in Solvang just before 2:30 p.m. Friday in Solvang, according to the Buellton CHP.

The crash happened on Mission Drive, east of Alisal Road, before CHP officers found a Toyota RAV4 that crashed into a school bus with children aboard.

The crash injured no children and just one party complained about pain. A third car may have been involved, according to the CHP.

The investigation is ongoing, and those with information are asked to contact the CHP at the following number.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

