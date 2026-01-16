One injured after car crashed into bus in Solvang; investigation ongoing as possible hit & run

SOLVANG, Calif. (KEYT) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a car crashing into a bus in Solvang just before 2:30 p.m. Friday in Solvang, according to the Buellton CHP.

The crash happened on Mission Drive, east of Alisal Road, before CHP officers found a Toyota RAV4 that crashed into a school bus with children aboard.

The crash injured no children and just one party complained about pain. A third car may have been involved, according to the CHP.

The investigation is ongoing, and those with information are asked to contact the CHP at the following number.