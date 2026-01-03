Skip to Content
Three injured after car crashes into tree and catches fire on Highway 101

SBCFD
today at 1:14 pm
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Three people received medical care after their car crashed into a tree, then caught fire on Highway 101 north of Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

All three patients needed ambulance transport after extrication from the car. One patient had critical injuries and two others had mild to moderate injuries, according to the SBCFD.

Southbound traffic on Highway 101 is currently down to one lane, according to the California Highway Patrol, without a set time for reopening.

For more information on highway updates, visit the CalTrans website.

