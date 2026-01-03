Skip to Content
Search and rescue underway for missing person in Maria Ygnacio Creek

today at 1:02 pm
Published 1:12 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – A search and rescue operation is ongoing for a missing person in the Maria Ygnacio Creek in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Your News Channel saw helicopters and several first responders near the creek along San Marcos Road and Via Parva.

Maria Ygnacio Creek is currently swollen with rushing water and rapid flow. More information on this developing emergency will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12.

