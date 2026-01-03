Highways 192 and Highway 135 closed in both directions due to rockslide and flooding

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Highway 192 is closed in both directions between Mission Canyon Road and Mountain Drive just above the foothills in Santa Barbara, according to CalTrans.

Highway 135 also received flooding, prompting CalTrans to announce its closure for eight miles due to flooding, one mile north of Los Alamos to the intersection with Harris Grade.

There is no estimate on reopening the highways, adding to closures on Highway 101 today due to rainy road conditions, according to CalTrans.

For more updates on road conditions, visit the CalTrans website.