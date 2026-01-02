SpaceX preparing Falcon 9 rocket launch for Italian Space Agency

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – SpaceX is scheduling a Falcon 9 rocket launch for the Italian Space Agency and Italian Ministry of Defense at 6:09 p.m. Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A backup opportunity will be available on Saturday, Jan. 3, at the same time if needed for the COSMO-Sky Med Second Generation, according to SpaceX.

This is the 21st flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which launched several others, including 11 Starlinks, according to SpaceX.

The first stage will land on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base following stage separation, according to SpaceX.

Several Central Coast residents may hear one or multiple sonic booms during the launch, though conditions and weather may play a part in the launch.

A livecast of the mission will start 15 minutes before liftoff which are viewable either on SpaceX's website or its social media page.