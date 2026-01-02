Cal Poly float wins “Most Beautiful”, Shines at Floatfest

PASADENA, Calif.— Cal Poly Design Chair Allyson Castillo says winning the “Sweepstakes” award has been a monumental point in her student career and in Cal Poly’s history.



“I remember I called my mom on the day that we received it. Like, I think it was like 7:00. I called my mom and I was like, received the sweepstakes award, and she didn't know what that meant, but, like, she was so happy for me,” said Castillo.



The Sweepstakes Award is the highest award given in the Rose Parade. It’s given for what judges deem the most beautiful float.



“Jungle Jumpstart” mesmerized audiences from all over.



“There's all kinds of stuff hidden in here. It really doesn't do it justice to just see it at the parade. You gotta come here, I believe, and look at it up close,” said Kelley Golondzinier , who lives in Diamond Bar.



“For me, it's the way they made flowers with other flowers. Also the textures and the colors in all of the, the robot's legs. The nuts and bolts being carried by the cats, and it's just amazing level of detail,” said Eric Nielsen, who lives in Santa Barbara.



In addition to using tropical flowers and plants, the Cal Poly team used vegetables and fruits for some of the more intricate designs.



“Our agricultural departments on both campuses donated a lot of the oranges, you know, lemons, persimmons, and all of that to help create the sun canyons that you see on your float,” said Castillo.



This is the only student-led and designed float in the entire parade.



“We’re still full time students. So we had to, you know, go through finals week. We had to still pass our classes. But knowing that all of the hard work and dedication that we've all put in has meant something and it has paid off,” said Castillo.



Floatfest continues through Saturday, and features all 39 floats from the parade.

