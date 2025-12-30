San Luis Obispo Police investigating attempted robbery from Cambria Bike Outfitters

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo Police are investigating an attempted robbery at Cambria Bike Outfitters around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The man involved wore gloves, a dark jacket, a beanie-like hat, and a headlamp when he backed his pickup truck through the store's glass, according to the SLOPD.

SLOPD officers later found out the man stole the truck from Santa Maria on Friday before loading bikes into the car and attempting to drive away.

The man could not drive away from the store due to the truck's damage before he left one bike and rode another away, according to the SLOPD.

SLOPD officers later recovered the abandoned bike several blocks away and now seek more information for the investigation.

Those able to help the SLOPD in the case are asked to call either Officer Kuhn or Crime Stoppers.