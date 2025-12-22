Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County issues evacuation warning for upcoming storms

By
today at 6:17 pm
Published 6:23 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management issued an evacuation warning for areas affected by the Lake Fire.

Zaca Lake Resort, Midland School, the 9000 block of Figueroa Mountain Road and 7401 Figueroa Mountain Road are all areas of concern, according to the SBCOEM.

Flash flooding and debris flow risks are possible due to the storm. For more information on the latest evacuation updates, visit the SBCOEM website.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

