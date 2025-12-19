Skip to Content
Onshore flow returns, cool and rainy next week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- High pressure begins to move South today, giving the ultimate Christmas gift of cooler temperatures for Christmas. Mostly clear skies prevail to start Friday and by Friday evening marine layer is expected to build in.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for the valleys and interior areas, high 60s to low 70s for the coasts. As temperatures cool, the region still sits above average for this time of year. Clouds increase each day on Sunday and Monday and because of rain activity in the Pacific Northwest this weekend, remnants and dense cloud coverage will drop down, giving the chance for rain or drizzle for San Luis Obispo county on Sunday. Percentages are as low as 10% to 20%.

A strong storm system is set to arrive by Tuesday evening, bringing heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Plan accordingly, especially for evening commutes and travel. The National Weather Service is predicting a strong system.

