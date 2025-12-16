Santa Maria police investigate vandalism and theft at Knights of Columbus Hall

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria police are investigating vandalism and theft at the Knights of Columbus Hall, which held toys for the city's Catholic Charities Christmas Toy distribution on Thursday.

One eyewitness said she noticed bikes knocked over, toy bags ripped open, kitchen and refrigerator doors open, a broken window and window bars pulled out, according to the CCSM.

The eyewitness later said she heard rustling near the offices before returning to her car to call a coworker and then the police on recommendation, according to the CCSM.

Five officers came to the scene and found no intruder despite a drone insertion. Thieves stole seven bikes, toys, clothes, shoes and new bags of blankets, according to the CCSM.

The community donated the items through Toys for Tots and a member of the non-profit said the yearly event is for families and children in need, according to the CCSM.

The CCSM reminds those who are able that donations will be accepted until Thursday at 1:00 p.m. when the distribution will still be held.