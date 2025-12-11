From Old to New Yorkie: Santa Barbara Humane’s 9- year-old Phoebe is Ready for Adoption

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Santa Barbara Humane dropped by your Morning News with Phoebe, a 9-year-old Yorkshire terrier.

Phoebe was surrendered to SB Humane, where she showed signs of long-term neglect.

Since she’s been in SB Humane’s care, she’s done a full 180, getting grooming and flea control, good food, blood work, and dental work with a total of 10 extractions.

She does great on leash and is fine with other animals, but prefers the company of people and being a lap dog.

But Phoebe isn’t the only dog looking for a new home.

Po is a husky who’s spent well over 300 days at SB Humane. He was briefly adopted at the beginning of the year, but the family decided it wasn’t a good match.

Po loves other dogs, is great on a leash and is house-trained. His adoption fee has also been waived!

You can visit both Phoebe and Po at SB Humane's Santa Barbara campus located at 5399 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.

Many other dogs are also waiting for a family that will welcome them into their arms.