Mahaney leads Gauchos offensive explosion in blowout win over Bakersfield

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Aidan Mahaney scored a game-high 30 points including 7-for-7 from three-point distance as UCSB lit up the scoreboard in a 109-84 victory over Cal State Bakersfield.

Overall Mahaney was 11-for-13 from the field and UCSB as a team shot 55.7% as they improved to 8-2 on the season and 2-0 in the Big West.

Zion Sensley added 16 points and made 4-of-7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

CJ Shaw and Colin Smith also scored in double-digits with 15 and 10 points respectively.

The Gauchos had 11 players scored at least one point.