Skip to Content
Top Stories

Mahaney leads Gauchos offensive explosion in blowout win over Bakersfield

UC_Santa_Barbara_Gauchos_logo.svg
Gauchos top century mark in Big West win
By
New
Published 9:59 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Aidan Mahaney scored a game-high 30 points including 7-for-7 from three-point distance as UCSB lit up the scoreboard in a 109-84 victory over Cal State Bakersfield.

Overall Mahaney was 11-for-13 from the field and UCSB as a team shot 55.7% as they improved to 8-2 on the season and 2-0 in the Big West.

Zion Sensley added 16 points and made 4-of-7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

CJ Shaw and Colin Smith also scored in double-digits with 15 and 10 points respectively.

The Gauchos had 11 players scored at least one point.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.