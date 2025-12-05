Cal Poly upsets #4 USC to advance to NCAA Regionals for first time since 2007

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KEYT) - What an encore performance.

Cal Poly stuns #4 seed and host USC in five sets in a second round NCAA Tournament match at the Galen Center.

Cal Poly won the match 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 14-25, 15-7.

The Mustangs advance to play at #1 seed Kentucky next week. It will be the fourth regional appearance in program history for Cal Poly and first since 2007.

Cal Poly upset #5 seed BYU in the first round and the Mustangs had more magic in the second round.

Emma Frederick tallied a match-high 17 kills while Kendall Beshear and Annabelle Thalken recorded 12 kills apiece.