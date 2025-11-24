Allan Hancock College evacuated for reported bomb threat Monday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Allan Hancock College evacuated its Santa Maria campus after a bomb threat just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the university.

Santa Maria Police are on scene after all remaining classes and services were cancelled due to the threat, according to the University.

As of 4:30 p.m., SMPD officers remain on campus and are still searching for any suspicious devices.

This is an evolving emergency response, and more updates will be provided as they become available to Your News Channel.