A storm system set to hit Central Coast Thursday

A big storm system is headed for the Central Coast and is looking to arrive in San Luis Obispo county by Thursday afternoon. The system will move further south tonight into Friday before giving the region a break Friday afternoon.

This system is a trough of low pressure coming from the North bringing cold temperatures, cold winds and moderate to heavy rain, resulting in an atmospheric river. Now is the time to over prepare rather than under prepare. The first drop of rain fall is expected to hit San Luis Obispo county by 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. and move down south until Friday midday. One thing to keep in mind with this system is that it is slow moving. Because it is slow moving, timing of this storm has been changing through the process, so be sure to have those umbrellas and rain coats ready.

As the system moves south, it'll hit Santa Barbara and Ventura county with moderate to heavy rain, Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now rain total amounts are showing about an inch and close to an inch of rain from Thursday night until Friday midday. Pockets of heavy rain may produce localized ponding or flooding.

A wind advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo county for 8 a.m. Thursday morning until 6 p.m. Thursday evening with wind speeds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45-50 mph. It is very possible the advisory will be extended as the system continues to hit the region.

Friday afternoon the region gets a break from the rain, but by Friday night the low pressure system retrogrades right back to Ventura and Santa Barbara county and brings bands of moisture and rain amounts will increase. Rain is expected Thursday lasting until Sunday with at least spotty showers.

A high surf advisory is issues for early Friday morning until Saturday afternoon for San Luis Obispo and Ventura county beaches. Breaking waves will be 10-15 feet with dangerous rip currents.