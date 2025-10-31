A look at your Halloween forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Happy Friday and Happy Halloween! Onshore flow increases today, allowing temperatures to cool about 5-10 degrees. With the increase of onshore flow, marine layer will return for coastal areas and coastal valleys. Southern Santa Barbara may not expect much marine layer.

By midday and afternoon, clear skies persist and it will be a rather pleasant Friday. A high surf advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. this morning for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county beaches. Breaking waves are expected to be 8-11 feet with dangerous rip currents. Be sure to use caution if headed to the beach this morning.

As for your Halloween and Trick or Treat forecast, you will need a sweater! Due to an increase of onshore flow, overnight lows will cool quickly in the evening. Temperatures for today will be in 70s through the Central Coast with lows in the 50s.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure builds in once again allowing for slightly warmer conditions for the weekend and mostly clear skies. Expect dry conditions through Tuesday, before a change in forecast with a possible chance of showers next week. Have a safe and Happy Halloween and Felíz Día de los Muertos.