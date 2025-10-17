Laguna Blanca names new boys basketball head coach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - (KEYT). - Laguna Blanca High School in Santa Barbara announced a new head boys basketball coach with the following press release.

Darnell Campbell has been appointed the Head Varsity Basketball Coach at Laguna Blanca School. Campbell brings with him a wealth of experience in the sport of basketball.

Campbell was a standout interscholastic basketball player for Lake Erie College, a NCAA DIV II school located in Painesville, Ohio, where he received All Conference recognition for several years. Darnell was a key contributor of the 2006-07 team that went 25-3—a team that was inducted into the Storm Hall of Fame in September of this year.

Darnell brings to Laguna Blanca over ten years experience providing skill development training for elite basketball players on various NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Campbell also has significant experience in the skill development of younger players, with twenty years of experience coaching youth camps and clinics for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and serving as director of youth basketball for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Coach Campbell continues to serve as a full-time faculty member and coach at The Riviera Ridge School, where he has worked for the past 11 years. Additionally, he is also the Director of Basketball at LevelUp basketball club and the Director of Basketball for Oakland Soldiers in the Central Coast Region.

Athletic Director Dan Peeters has this to say about Campbell, "I am thrilled that Darnell is joining our community; he will revitalize the program and I am confident the boys in the basketball program will thrive and reach their fullest potential under his leadership."