Strong winds Friday, cool & cloudy weekend

The marine layer has reformed near most beaches early Friday morning. Clouds wont last long as winds will peak today. Highs rise into the 60s, 70s and 80s. This is one of the warmest days of the week. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Gaviota Coast and Santa Ynez mountains from 3pm through early Saturday morning. Gusts are projected near 40-50mph. If you're headed out to the Avocado festival or any outdoor activities, it'll be breezy!

More marine clouds fill the skies Saturday morning. These clouds will clear in a quick fashion and mostly sunny skies prevail. Temperatures dip a few degrees as onshore flow increases. Winds may be blustery again and more sundowners are in the forecast. Marine waters are calm and it'll be a great weekend for the pumpkin patch! Enjoy!

Gray and gloomy skies appear Sunday and into next week. The clouds will be slower to clear and temperatures drop further. Expect highs into the 60s near the beaches and a few 70s inland. The fall pattern continues through next week so grab those sweaters and enjoy!