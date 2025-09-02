Santa Barbara pediatric cancer non profit perseveres despite Trump administration cancer funding freeze

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The Glimmers Childhood Cancer Foundation was created by Ava Decker when she was 11 years old.



She was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer in 2022 and passed away in May of 2024.



Ava’s mother Vanessa Decker is continuing her legacy.



She says every dollar donated goes directly to cutting edge research focused on sarcoma cancers, which develop in bone and connective tissues.



She hopes to fund treatments are more effective and less painful than chemotherapy

“Even if it does save their life, they are still have the debilitating effects of having this very toxic chemotherapy that, yes, saved their life, but they now have neuropathy, they have major nerve issues, they have all sorts of problems with their heart, with their organs. And so we must start investing in more innovative research like immunotherapy,” said Vanessa, who is the Glimmer’s Childhood Cancer Foundation President.



In 2024 alone, an estimated 15,000 kids in the U.S. were diagnosed with cancer.



The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation says federal funding for pediatric cancer research is less than 4% of the total federal cancer budget.



“I would tell Ava that that she is worth fighting for, that she and all of the kids who suffered from cancer, whether alive they're alive or not, that we see them and that we're fighting for them,” said Vanessa.



Since its inception, the Glimmers Childhood Cancer Foundation has raised almost half a million dollars.

They have two upcoming fundraising events— a free community event in September and a Gala in October.

Fly for a Cure, hosted in partnership with the Santa Barbara Trapeze Company, is a donation based community festival that will include trapeze, parkour, live music, and more.

It takes place Saturday, September 20th from 3- 6 pm.

The “Glimmers Gala” will include a cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by dinner with an intimate program, an inspiring live auction and Fund-A-Need, and live music and dancing to conclude the evening.

That takes place Saturday, October 18th from 5:30- 10 pm.