Heatwave peaks Thursday, lingers Friday

Published 3:01 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Thursday will be the hottest day of the strongest heatwave we've seen locally this summer so far.

Onshore flow will weaken and high pressure will strengthen Thursday causing temperatures to climb and peak.

An extreme heat warning begins 11am Thursday through 9pm Saturday with up to 110 degree temperatures possible for inland Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

A red flag warning is in effect now for Ventura county mountains. It begins at 9am Thursday for SLO & SB county mountains. Both alerts expire 9pm Saturday.

A heat advisory goes in effect 11am Thursday until 9pm Friday for some coastal valley cities including Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Buellton, Nipomo and more.

Slow and slight cooling begins Saturday. Alerts may be extended into Sunday for some inland areas.

A return to near average temperatures won't arrive until early next week.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

