Santa Barbara County Judge temporarily halts Sable Offshore’s plans to restart oil production off the Gaviota Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Linda Krop has been fighting for what she explains as environmental justice.



“There's been no environmental review. There's been no public input. There's been no public hearings. So we need everything put on hold until we can have those opportunities,” said Krop, who is the lead lawyer at the Environmental Defense Center.



The Environmental Defense Center had filed a lawsuit in April challenging the state waivers the Office of the State Fire Marshal had given Sable.



Despite Sable saying they have completed hydrotesting, the EDC says they did not have “normal” pipeline safety requirements.



The EDC’s lawsuit is very similar to one filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Wishtoyo Chumash Foundation.

Lawyers for the environmental groups argued their cases before Judge Donna Geck Tuesday, effectively combining them.

Tuesday at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, a judge granted a temporary restraining order that will delay the restart of the same oil pipeline that ruptured back during the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.



It’s a 6 week delay until the next hearing on July 18th, but that could pose problems for Sable, who have told investors oil would be pumping come July.

EDC Executive Director Alex Katz says it’s now time for the governor to break his silence.



“What we want the governor to do is to make sure that his agencies are following the law and defending our state from another ecological and environmental and economic disaster,” said Katz.



During the next hearing on July 18th, the court will decide whether or not to continue the order until the entire case is resolved.



Until then, the Fire Marshal and Sable are prohibited from taking any actions in support of restart of the pipeline. That includes repair work.



In a court filing, Sable Vice President Steve Rusch said this decision could cause sable to lose $2.5 million dollars a day.



The Office of the State Fire Marshal issued a statement saying, “We are currently in the process of reviewing the judge’s order and planning for our compliance. Our steadfast focus on public safety hasn’t wavered; we will continue to remain focused on ensuring the safety of hazardous liquid pipelines under our authority within California.”

We’ve also reached out to sable and have not head back.