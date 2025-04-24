Clouds return on Friday, chance of rain this weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Friday will be very similar to Thursday with another round of clouds and cool temperatures. Low pressure will drop down from the Aleutian Islands and is headed straight to the Central Coast. Low cloud cover through out the region will possibly produce mist and drizzle during the early morning hours.

By Friday midday, mild winds will pick up and will come from the North Northwest, therefore they will be cold winds. No wind alerts are currently in place. If winds pick up enough, the sunshine will peak through just in time for the afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, you definitely want to keep the umbrellas and jackets out as we are tracking a chance of rain Friday night until Saturday evening. They will be scattered showers, but models are showing close to half an inch of rain but Saturday evening. Ventura County may not see much of this rain, possible drizzle through the day as the system moves through. Chance of rain currently is about 60%-80% from north county to Santa Barbara County.

By Sunday, we can expect quick clearing. High pressure begins to move in and temperatures begin to rise slightly. Some areas will be back into the 70s! For those who enjoy the gloomy weather, enjoy the next couple of days, before more sunshine returns on Sunday!