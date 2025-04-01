St. Joseph basketball star Tounde Yessoufou wins slam dunk contest at McDonald’s All American Games Week

BROOKLYN, NY. - California's all-time leading scorer in high school boys basketball Tounde Yessoufou wowed Brooklyn and beyond by soaring high above the rim.

The St. Joseph High School star senior won the slam dunk contest during the McDonald's All American Games Week.

The Baylor-commit will now get ready for Tuesday night's prestigious McDonald's All American Game as part of the West squad shown live on ESPN at 6pm Pacific Time.