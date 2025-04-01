Skip to Content
St. Joseph basketball star Tounde Yessoufou wins slam dunk contest at McDonald’s All American Games Week

tounde 1
McDaag Media
Tounde wows the judges with his high-flying jams
By
New
Published 12:00 am

BROOKLYN, NY. - California's all-time leading scorer in high school boys basketball Tounde Yessoufou wowed Brooklyn and beyond by soaring high above the rim.

The St. Joseph High School star senior won the slam dunk contest during the McDonald's All American Games Week.

The Baylor-commit will now get ready for Tuesday night's prestigious McDonald's All American Game as part of the West squad shown live on ESPN at 6pm Pacific Time.

st joseph knights

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

