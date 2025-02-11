Rain begins to move in Wednesday, flood alerts for parts of the region

Wednesday begins the first band of rain fall before the big storm arrives. Light showers will move through the region as a smaller system moves through, but it is important to remember that the big storm officially arrives on Thursday lasting until Friday. Therefore, Wednesday will be cold and breezy with scattered light showers. The possibility of sunshine is very slim, but some areas may have a chance for sun at certain times of the day.

The National Weather Service has issued alerts ahead of the storm. A high wind watch issued for Thursday morning into late Thursday night. This will effect areas in San Luis Obispo county and beaches, Santa Lucia Mountains and inland Santa Barbara mountains. Wind speeds are expected to be 25-35mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

San Luis Obispo county has a flash flood watch issued from Wednesday morning to Friday morning.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Thursday morning until Thursday late evening surrounding the Lake Fire burn scar.

As of Tuesday, rain fall totals are looking to be close to 2 inches of rain by the time Thursday afternoon comes around.

It's extremely important to know how strong this rain storm is going to be and be extra cautious and prepared. Heavy rain is expected Thursday afternoon right during rush hour, so be sure to check those windshield wipers and for those living near fire burn scars, have a plan and prepare for heavy rain.

Valentine's Day will be a cold and rainy day, so for those making those plans, be sure to plan around rain and take extra time to drive to your destination. Rain begins to clear by Saturday.