Public Market fills Event Space with community donations for LA fire survivors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Public Market is the site of a growing hub for donations, all bound for fire-ravaged Los Angeles this weekend.

Bags of blankets, air mattresses, shoes and childcare items fill a large portion of Public Market's neighboring Event Center on Victoria Street.

The effort launched on Monday and ends Sunday at noon. It's in collaboration with the newly formed Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighters Foundation in Carpinteria.

People wanting to donate can find information inside the Victoria Street entrance or, on Public Market's instagram. New and very gently items are being accepted.

Silas Fallstich stands behind the donation counter at Public Market

"If you're wanting to donate clothing we really encourage you to go to the link in our (Instagram) bio," said Silas Fallstich, Public Market's Social Media Manger. "That's a one-to-one donation program and it matches you up with a person you're kind of adopting them, in a way, that way they can get the exact items they need."

Fallstich said working gloves, suitcases, toiletries and feminine products are other primary needs. Organizers are not able to accept perishable items at this time.

State Street U-Haul donated a 20 foot long truck to deliver the items to the National Council of Jewish Women on Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon.