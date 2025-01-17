Skip to Content
Top Stories

Public Market fills Event Space with community donations for LA fire survivors

Beth Farnsworth/KEYT
By
New
Published 2:28 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Public Market is the site of a growing hub for donations, all bound for fire-ravaged Los Angeles this weekend.

Bags of blankets, air mattresses, shoes and childcare items fill a large portion of Public Market's neighboring Event Center on Victoria Street.

The effort launched on Monday and ends Sunday at noon. It's in collaboration with the newly formed Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighters Foundation in Carpinteria.

People wanting to donate can find information inside the Victoria Street entrance or, on Public Market's instagram. New and very gently items are being accepted.

Silas Fallstich stands behind the donation counter at Public Market

"If you're wanting to donate clothing we really encourage you to go to the link in our (Instagram) bio," said Silas Fallstich, Public Market's Social Media Manger. "That's a one-to-one donation program and it matches you up with a person you're kind of adopting them, in a way, that way they can get the exact items they need."

Fallstich said working gloves, suitcases, toiletries and feminine products are other primary needs. Organizers are not able to accept perishable items at this time.

State Street U-Haul donated a 20 foot long truck to deliver the items to the National Council of Jewish Women on Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content