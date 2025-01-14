Mangione’s scooped desserts to help survivors of LA fires

Skip to Content
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - People who enjoy Italian desserts and want to help those impacted by the fires down south can do both at the same time this week. 

Family-owned Mangione's Italian Ice Company is donating proceeds to Direct Relief. The funds will be earmarked for fire relief in Los Angeles county.

"We just feel that everybody's trying to do different things," said Robert Mangione, the shop's owner. "We're just trying to add to it by donating some funds this week and over the weekend."

Italian ice is not to be confused with ice cream, frozen yogurt or, shaved ice. It does not contain dairy products or eggs.

Mangione hopes customers will step up to help Angelenos during the ongoing fire crisis while enjoying a scoop of the ancient Roman treat.

Mangione's Italian Ice Co. is two doors up from the Granada Theatre on State Street.

