Power outages in Ventura County due to winds force some businesses to close

VENTURA, Calif. - While a major wind event has been shaking Southern California, the impacts have affected businesses and restaurants.

Wind alerts and fire weather concerns remain in place for Ventura County, but many businesses were left without power forcing closure for the entire day.

"If there is no power, we cannot have customers. So it will be a loss of the whole day. Hopefully, I mean the power will be back soon," said Rajbir Khinda, an employee at the Taj Cafe in Downtown Ventura.

"With the power out right now, I mean we're all kinda, here in Ventura we're a lot of small mom and pop shops and we kinda need daily business," explained Eliah Tan, Spicetopia Owner, who remained opened for cash purchases and personal work within the store.

Ecugreen store owner Martha Cantos shared how a power outage didn’t affect her store, but she says bad weather like wind speeds keep customers away.

"I only had three people come into the store, and one, a couple two ladies that came in they were coming from Simi so they said that they were rushing to come to Ventura before the winds started," said Ecugreen store owner, Martha Cantos. "The wind, it's bad especially on this side of the two-hundred block of Main Street because it serves like a tunnel. but the further you go up to the other blocks on Main Street in Downtown Ventura, it calms down a little."

According to Southern California Edison, crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as they can.