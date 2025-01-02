Cal Poly float wins Leishman Public Spirit Award at Pasadena Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif.—The Cal Poly float won the coveted Leishman Public Spirit Award, an award which recognizes the most outstanding floral presentation.

“There is a lot of spirit in that float. I can see it. I can feel it,” said Rose Broderick, who Lives in Northridge.

Named after the Loch Ness monster, “Nessie’s Lakeside Laughs” is bringing smiles all around.

“The cutest Loch Ness monster I've ever seen ever in my life. They actually did a really good job with the details and everything else,” said Greg Draper, who lives in Rowland Heights

Students say they covered the float with roughly 37,000 flowers. A lot of love and careful planning went into it.

“The decoration team really, really killed it, and we're very happy for them to win us a floral award because they were truly so innovative,” said Cal Poly Pomona student Emilia Atwell.

“This year we're using like these fall stems of status attached to these little floral picks which mean that they can step into the foam and sort of act in the same way that more of our fresh stucco in veils does,” said Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Warren Taira.

Out of the 39 floats in Pasadena’s Rose Parade, the Cal Poly float was the only one designed by college students.

“Seriously, these are the heroes, these students. The fact that this is student run, that they do all this is —I just was so impressed on watching them work together and balance leadership and coordination.”

Friday is the last day to view the Rose Parade floats at Floatfest located at Pasadena High School.