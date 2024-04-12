Rain and thunder expected Saturday

Rain showers begin Friday night and will last through Sunday. Snow is expected at higher elevations. A warming trend will begin Monday with dry weather next week.

There is even a chance of thunderstorms for our area this weekend. Light rain will fall on Friday night. Moderate rain will sweep across the region on Saturday. Spotty showers will linger throughout the day on Saturday and into Sunday. Models are predicting 0.5 to 2.0 inches of rain will fall in our region this weekend. Rainfall rates should generally be around 0.33 inches or less per hour although local rates up to 0.66 inches per hour will be possible with any thunderstorm activity.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Saturday night then all areas on Sunday. Any thunderstorms that develop would likely produce some brief heavy rain, hail and gusty winds.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 5:00 am Saturday until 5:00 pm Sunday with up to 10 inches of snow and up to 50 mph winds expected in Santa Barbara County and Ventura County mountains.

A wind advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Cuyama valleys from 6:00 pm Friday until 3:00 pm Saturday with winds up to 45 mph expected there.

High surf advisories are in effect for San Luis Obispo and Central Coast beaches from 9:00 pm Saturday until 9:00 pm Sunday with waves up to 10 feet. A high surf advisory is also in effect for Ventura County beaches from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm on Sunday with waves up to 7 feet.

Dry conditions can be expected on Monday with some warmer temperatures.