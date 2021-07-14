Motorcyclist killed in Grover Beach crash identified

Top Stories

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - The Grover Beach Police Department has released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Monday afternoon.

Brian Robert Brewer, 26, of Grover Beach has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in a crash involving an SUV.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North Fourth Street and Newport Avenue.

First responders arrived on scene and found Brewer suffering from serious injuries. Despite best efforts by paramedics, he was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Brewer's family has been informed about his death.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate the crash.